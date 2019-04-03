|
Nancy Elaine Broering, 65, of Maria Stein, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, at Immaculate Conception Church in Celina.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Celina.
Calling Hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 4, and 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Condolences can be expressed at DickAndSonsHellwarthFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 4, 2019
