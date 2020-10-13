Nancy C. Elston, 74, of St. Marys, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her residence.

She was born June 7, 1946, in Waverly, New York, the daughter of John and Rosemary (Mulens) Ault.

She married John Elston on Nov. 13, 1965, in Waverly, New York; he preceded her in death on June 26, 2008.

She is survived by her children: Carol (Dave) Irons of St. Marys, John (Kim) Elston, Jr. of Urbana, Karen (Scott) Myers of Spencerville, Jody Peterson of St. Marys, Mike (Beth) Elston of South Bend, Indiana and Missy (Ben) Budde of St. Marys.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Danny (Erin) Irons, Jackie (Cam) Hagerman, Alexis (Wayne) Graham, Tyler (ElvaAnne) Kovar, Shelbee (Derek) Henning, Calvin Powell, Logan Peterson, Mason Myers, Reese Peterson, Olivia Elston, Sophia Elston, Isabella Elston, Maverick Budde, Ezra Budde and Arden Budde.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Crew Irons, Violet Hagerman, Lincoln Graham, Sawyer Graham, Sage Henning, Peighton Henning and Mackenzie Henning and a brother, Ron Ault of Nashville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and a brother, John Ault.

Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Waverly, New York. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, and gardening, as well. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys.

Private, family-only funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Alex Witt, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys.

