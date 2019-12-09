|
|
Nancy Jo Johnson, age 88, of Zanesfield, passed away Friday at Logan Acres in Bellefontaine.
She was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Bellefontaine, to the late Dyson and Dorothy May Hone Shoots.
On Sept. 5, 1948, she marred Kenneth D. "Kenny" Johnson at East Liberty United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2014.
She was a 1948 graduate of Perry Rural High School and in 1983, at the age of 53, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Urbana College.
A loving homemaker, Nancy worked 11 years as a teacher's aide, served four years as a substitute teacher and was employed five years in the Logan County Clerk's Office.
She was a faithful member of East Liberty United Methodist church where she taught Sunday school, played piano and was a member of the church choir and UMW.
Nancy was an active volunteer, sharing her time at Mary Rutan Hospital and leading tours at the Logan County Historical Society museum.
She was a member of the Millennium Melodears, a former member of the Dulicmer Society and a had served as secretary for the Ohio Farm & Rural Vacation Association.
For many summers during the 1970s, she and her family hosted many weekly "farm vacation" guests who stayed on their farm and experienced farm and rural living. She loved playing accordion and found great joy in visiting nursing homes and being part of sing-alongs.
Nancy loved being outdoors and enjoyed knitting, sewing and gardening.
She will be remembered as a very loving and supporting wife, mother and nanny.
Surviving are two brothers, Bob Shoots, Bellefontaine, and David Shoots, New Brunswick, Canada;
children Debby (Dick Cooksey) Horney, Zanesfield, Michael (Tenia) Johnson, West Mansfield, Kelly (Sandy Fulton) Johnson, MIddleburg, Tony Johnson, Valley, Washington, J. Andrew (Debra) Johnson, Rushsylvania, Holly (Tim) Euganks, East Liberty, Nick (Shari) Johnson, Zanesfield, and Amy (Dave) Jessen, Wapakoneta; daughter-in-law Sandra Johnson, West Liberty; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends, cousins, neighbors and her church family.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday at East Liberty United Methodist Church, with Rev. Linda Dulin-Moore officiating.
Burial will take place at Zanesfield Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service eon Friday at the church.
Arrangements are being held by Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel, 222 W. Center St., West Mansfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Liberty United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.WilsonFuneralHomesInc.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 10, 2019