Nancy Lynn (Isley) Wolfe, 61, of St. Marys, passed from this life surrounded by her beloved family on April 24, after a long, courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
Nancy was born on June 19, 1958, to Webb and Jeanette Isley in Manhattan, Kansas. Nancy met the love of her life, John Wolfe, in college. They were married on Aug. 25, 1979. Their union was blessed with three children: Natalie, Lauren and Tyler.
She is survived by her husband John; daughters Natalie Wolfe of Bowling Green and Lauren Wolfe of Dayton; son Tyler Wolfe of Dayton; her brother Mark (Mary) Isley of Wichita, Kansas; sisters Susie (Mike) Pierce of Wabasha, Minnesota and Karen (Curtis) Pahls of Basehor, Kansas; her sisters-in-law Kathleen (Rodney) Louderback of Fort Collins, Colorado, Joanna Wolfe and Bridget Wolfe of Kansas City, Kansas; dozens of nephews, nieces and a multitude of friends and former colleagues.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Webb and Jeanette Isley; her in-laws Raymond and Frances Wolfe; her older brother Stephen Isley and her brother-in-law Mark Wolfe.
She lived in Bismarck, North Dakota, Salina, Kansas, and Topeka, Kansas before graduating from Hayden High School in Topeka. In the early 1980s she graduated with a B.A. in art and elementary education from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas and received an M.A. in curriculum and supervision in 1992 at Wright State University in Dayton.
She taught for many years at Holy Rosary School and West Elementary School in St. Mary's. In class, she made use of her many artistic talents, but she was known for instilling life lessons that went beyond the classroom. She loved hearing from the many students she taught and inspired. She retired in 2013.
Family was always the chief focus of Nancy's life. She loved being a wife and mother to her three wonderful children, but she was always ready to help others in need. When an oil spill ravaged the Gulf of Mexico, Nancy immediately went there to help wash oil off wildlife. A heartfelt desire to be of service defined her life!
During her courageous battle, her family and friends were inspired with her relentless positivity and her quiet resilience. She stunned her physicians with her ability to maintain perspective and seemingly pray and will herself back to health. She-always focused on others-credited the prayers of her many friends and family for her ability to continue fighting. While at the Cleveland Clinic, she would order meals and gifts for her caretakers, from physicians to hospital receptionists just to show her appreciation.
At an appropriate time the family will announce a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life to honor her.
Nancy will be remembered for her courage, positivity, resilience and focus on others. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that those reading this will take a moment to do something kind for someone, send a note to a loved one, or donate to a cause of one's choice. The Wolfe family especially recommends a donation to the Dennis J. McCarthy Scholarship at Benedictine College in Kansas, which honors Nancy's beloved mentor in her field of art:
ATTN: James Kew. Office of Advancement, Benedictine College, 1020 N. Second Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
All are encouraged to extend condolences or share memories of Nancy via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 3 to May 4, 2020.