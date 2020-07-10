1/
Nancy Wreede
Nancy Wreede, 78, of St. Marys, died at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at Lima Memorial Health System.
She was born April 17, 1942 in Lima, to Harold Lee and Thelma Gertrude (Sandan) Rhoades. 
On Feb. 27, 1961 she married the love of her life, Thomas Wreede, who preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2020.
Survivors include: three daughters Thelma (Ronnie) Street of St. Marys, Joyce Gilmore of Delphos and Tina (Rick) Kodak of Lima; son, Thomas (Joy Lynn) Wreede of Prescott, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and two four-legged boys, "Taco" and "Charlie."
Preceded in death by: parents, Harold and Thelma Gertrude Rhoades; husband, Thomas Wreede; sister, Doris Kundert; brother, Walter Rhoades; sister, Freda Luma; sister, Dottie Sheffield and brother, Donald Rhoades.
She was a homemaker and had previously worked for Clark Equipment in Lima and Bluffton Mold & Plastic Co.
Her favorite pastimes included fishing, camping, traveling throughout the United States and spending time with her family. Nancy always had a smile on her face and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the role of "Mom" to everyone and was affectionately referred to as "Grandma Trouble" and "Grandma Re Re."
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize Co. Humane Society.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
