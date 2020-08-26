1/1
Nannie Halbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nannie Halbert, 92, of St. Marys died at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born April 19, 1928 in Garth, Kentucky to Arthur and Emma (Shannon) Foster.
On April 19, 1947 she married Palmer Halbert, who died March 12, 2014.
Survivors include:  daughters Pam (Byron) Chivington of St. Marys, Paula Peters of Grove City and Wanda Sawmiller of St. Marys; son Warren (Michelle) Halbert of St. Marys; seven grandchildren: Dr. Jeff Chivington, Mandy Wynk, Brian Peters, Brad Halbert, Brent Halbert, Dustin Halbert and Kristi Meyer; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Emmitt Foster of Tucson, Arizona and sister-in-law Emma Grace Billips of Martin, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Emma Foster; husband Palmer Halbert; sisters Delilah "Babe" Jones and Maude Foster-May and brothers: Thomas Jefferson Foster, Ray Foster, Sherman Leslie Foster and Bill Foster.
She was a graduate of McDowell, Kentucky High School, Class of 1946.
She had been employed at the Cotton Mill and then retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber, both in St. Marys.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included crocheting and doing yard work around her home. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Private family funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Rev. Keith Stuck will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Nannie's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved