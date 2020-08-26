Nannie Halbert, 92, of St. Marys died at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born April 19, 1928 in Garth, Kentucky to Arthur and Emma (Shannon) Foster.
On April 19, 1947 she married Palmer Halbert, who died March 12, 2014.
Survivors include: daughters Pam (Byron) Chivington of St. Marys, Paula Peters of Grove City and Wanda Sawmiller of St. Marys; son Warren (Michelle) Halbert of St. Marys; seven grandchildren: Dr. Jeff Chivington, Mandy Wynk, Brian Peters, Brad Halbert, Brent Halbert, Dustin Halbert and Kristi Meyer; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Emmitt Foster of Tucson, Arizona and sister-in-law Emma Grace Billips of Martin, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Emma Foster; husband Palmer Halbert; sisters Delilah "Babe" Jones and Maude Foster-May and brothers: Thomas Jefferson Foster, Ray Foster, Sherman Leslie Foster and Bill Foster.
She was a graduate of McDowell, Kentucky High School, Class of 1946.
She had been employed at the Cotton Mill and then retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber, both in St. Marys.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included crocheting and doing yard work around her home. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Private family funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Rev. Keith Stuck will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Nannie's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.