Naomi R. Sollman, 82, of St. Marys, died suddenly at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Celina, the daughter of Ruth (Kuck) Poppe Binkley.
She married Elmer Sollman on Feb. 16, 1958; he preceded her in death on July 29, 2006.
She is survived by her daughter: June (Dale) Hackemoeller of Minster and her son, Karl (Mechelle) Sollman of St. Marys.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mindy, Michael, Sarah and Mark. She is survived by five great-grandchildren and by her nephews, Kirt Gilbert and Brian (Chris Newman) Gilbert.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Binkley; her stepfather, Alton Binkley; her sister, Vivian Gilbert and her husband, Elmer Sollman.
Naomi was a 1956 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She graduated from beauty school and was a hairdresser for 15 years at Lois' Beauty Shoppe in St. Marys. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and she made quilts with the Women's Circle of the Church.
She also enjoyed playing cards and she loved going to garage sales!
Funeral rites will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Rhonda Hanier, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Monday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the American Heart Fund.
All visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask, in accordance with the orders of the Ohio Department of Health.
Condolences may be sent to Naomi's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.