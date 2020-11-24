Neal Joseph Edwards, 67, born April 13, 1953 in Spring Grove, Indiana, was at home in nature, loved his family and friends and foremost was devoted to the Lord, Jesus Christ, in whom his soul ascended Nov. 16, in Atlanta, Georgia where he lived.

Neal succumbed to COVID-19 a week after developing severe symptoms. The morning of his passing, his devotionals were Psalms 23, 25, and 27; he would endorse these to you for their beauty and their power to instill a sense of contentment and confidence in love and salvation everlasting. At a future time when the family can be together, they will have a memorial service for Neal and spread his ashes in nature where he loved to be.

From his youngest days, Neal thrived on being in nature and spent hours in the woods, learning the signs of animals, their identifiable habits and tracks.

As a young man, he loved walking the beaches and, during Florida summer nights, watching for signs of sea turtles coming ashore to lay their eggs. One night, flashlight in hand, he walked the beach with his father, stepmother and children - Josh, Sarah, Andrew and Betsy. There they spotted the telltale trail of a female turtle coming up from the water. Careful not to disturb her, the group followed her trail up to the drier sand; amazed, they all watched the gigantic female sea turtle depositing her eggs, as big as golf balls, and then burying them. When she was finished, the female turtle struggled her way back to the water. She was so tired and it looked like she would not make it. Neal spotted her tiredness; and he and his dad picked up the turtle and took her to the water. There, she swam away. Neal also enjoyed fishing and loved to take his grandson, Oliver, to favorite fishing spots whenever they could go.

As a young man, Neal's goal was to become a missionary; to that end, after graduating from Memorial High School in St. Marys, he spent several years studying at Hobe Sound Bible College in Hobe Sound, Florida. There, he enjoyed the fellowship and support of friends and mentors. Although Neal did not make it to the distant missionary destinations he dreamed of, he drove for Raleigh/Durham Transit Authority in North Carolina and for Metropolitan Atlanta Transit Authority/MARTA in Georgia, connecting with people on his routes. Daily, he enjoyed his passengers and offered uplifting encouragement and extra kindness whenever he sensed a need. Neal's favorite route was along the Buford Highway corridor in Atlanta, where the mix of cultures and ethnicities is prominent. Neal picked up bits of several languages, particularly Spanish, that he used to greet non-English speaking passengers. After his transit driving career ended, Neal continued to study Spanish at the Dekalb Senior Center and there he discovered his talent for art, with a particular proficiency for drawing and mosaic sculpture. Primary in Neal's life was his love of reading the Bible and devotion to God, to which he faithfully committed his time.

Neal leaves immediate family who love him, an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and many other people whose lives he touched with an encouraging word, a sunny smile or a kind gesture. Neal is survived by his children Josh Edwards, Sarah Leach (Josh), Andrew Edwards and Betsy Edwards (Mike) and their mother, Sandee Wilkerson; his adored grandson, Oliver Edwards; his stepmother, Marilyn Edwards; his sisters Donna Edwards, Lynn Edwards and Sherry Edwards (Ray) and his devoted caregiver of five years, LaNedra Manning of Changes of Choice in Atlanta.

Neal was preceded in death by his father, Donald Edwards; his mother, Alice Ayers and his brothers, Dane Edwards and Lee Edwards. We endorse Neal to the care of the Lord, whom he loved with all his heart; we are grateful for the time and experiences we have had with him, the memories and love we keep.

