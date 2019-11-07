|
|
Nelson E. Smith, 79, of St. Marys, died at 5:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at The OSU - Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born April 12, 1940 in Elida to Arthur and Mary (Tucker) Smith.
On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Patricia V. Burklo, who survives.
He is also survived by: sons Vincent Edward (Vicki) Smith and Greg (Suzanne) Smith of St. Marys; daughter Lynda (Bill) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville; eight grandchildren: Christopher (Tammy) Smith, Andrea (Terry) Krogman, Brian (Carla) Smith, Jaclyn Smith, Alisa Katterheinrich, Rachel Smith, Laura Katterheinrich and Austin Smith; five great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Dallas, Dyllan, Eli and Farrah and brothers Linden (Janice) Smith of Lima and Roy (Sue) Smith of Lima.
Preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Mary Smith; infant sister Linda Smith and sister Edith Harshbarger.
He was a graduate of Elida High School (Class of 1958).
He worked as a machinist for the Minster Machine Co. Following his retirement, he drove vehicles for Kerns Ford in St. Marys for a number of years.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, and was a member of the Lions Club in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included traveling, boating and collecting and operating model trains. He also enjoyed supporting the St. Marys Roughrider football program and the Ohio State University.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Melodi Hagens, officiating.
Burial follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the MIller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Unverferth House in Columbus or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 8, 2019