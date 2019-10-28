|
Nicholas D. Doseck, 96, of New Knoxville, died peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Feb. 18, 1923, in St. Marys, the son of Edward and Theresia (Becker) Doseck.
He married Barbara J. Etter on July 24, 1946; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Rebecca Jacobs of Wapakoneta, Diane (Fred) Piehl of New Knoxville, Kathryn (Sid) Thompson of New Knoxville, Daniel (Deb) Doseck of Athens and Theresia (Wayne) Hedrick of Wapakoneta; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and by his siblings: Phillip Doseck of St. Marys and Theresia Fellows of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his siblings: Joe Doseck, Charles Doseck, William Doseck, Frederick Doseck, Edward Doseck and Laura Mosler; a son, Eugene Doseck; son-in-law, Kenny Jacobs; two grandsons, Woody Piehl and David Thompson and by two children who died in infancy.
Nick grew up and lived on the farm in St. Marys until was called to serve as a U.S. Army Timberwolf in Germany during World War II. Nick received many medals for his service for which he was very proud. He earned the Silver Star, French Legionaire Award, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Returning to raise his family in St. Marys, and later, New Knoxville, he worked at Detjen Grain/Koenig Equipment for many years. He was a farmer, too, and in earlier years worked on the railroad.
Nick was completely dedicated to his family and serving God. His efforts to be there and do anything for his children and grandchildren was the focal point of his life. He often said that his family was his blessing from God and they were all he needed. After he retired, he enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and other items for family and friends.
He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in St. Marys, and American Legion Post 444 in New Knoxville.
Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Bev Hurlburt, officiant. Burial rites, with military honors, will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to either Walnut Grove United Methodist Church or Grand Lake Hospice.
Miller Funeral Home is entrusted with Mr. Doseck's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 29, 2019