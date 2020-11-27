Nicholas Bernard Pohlman, 66, of Rangeline Road, Russia, passed away of natural causes surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, Nov. 24. He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Coldwater, to the late Louis and Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On Oct. 2, 1976, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in New Bremen, Nick and his wife of 44 years Marilyn (Wilker) Pohlman were married by the late Rev. Carl Will. Also surviving are six children and their spouses: Julia (Jeremy) Moore of Fort Loramie, Jesse (Karla) Pohlman of Russia, Katie (Alex) Bondoc of Cincinnati, Emily (Mark) Hemmelgarn of Minster, Melissa (Derek) Berning of Minster and Luke (Lauren) Pohlman of Xenia; 16 beloved grandchildren: Lauren, Xavier, Eliana and Evan Moore, Bailey and Shelden Pohlman, Stella, Simon and Eloise Bondoc, Kensey, Addison and Macy Hemmelgarn, Emma and Connor Berning and Evelyn and Norah Pohlman; nine siblings: Norma (Irvin) Osterloh of Arkdale, Wisconsin, Ruth (Tom) Knapke of Celina, Margie (Dave) Bensman of New Bremen, James (Linda) Pohlman of Frenchtown, Henry (Becky) Pohlman of Versailles, Bill (Teresa) Pohlman of Versailles, Sharon (David) Eyink of Montezuma, Ted (Diane) Pohlman of Yorkshire and Sam (Betty) Pohlman of Yorkshire; brothers and sisters-in-law: Don Heitkamp of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Tony Luthman of Sidney, Robert and Jackie Wilker of St. Marys, Ron and Deb Wilker of St. Marys, Marie and Ed Doenges of New Bremen, Joan and Mark Balster of Coldwater, Gene and Cindy Wilker of St. Marys, Karen and Dennis Stammen of Coldwater and Tom and Amy Wilker of New Bremen as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Heitkamp and Mary "Grace" Luthman.
A 1972 graduate of Versailles High School, Mr. Pohlman had been engaged in farming all of his working life. Years ago, he also worked for Apple Farm Service in Covington and Crown Equipment in New Bremen. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church and a dedicated Rustic Hope volunteer.
Nick "Gus" would share his love of farming with anyone who would listen. He took pleasure in teaching his grandkids to weld, giving them tractor rides or just teaching them agricultural lessons. He was always in on a good joke, he enjoyed teasing his grandchildren and taught them the mischief that only a grandpa can provide. He will always be remembered for his smirk, orneriness, work ethic and humble heart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Remy Church in Russia with Rev. Martin Fox presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials in Nick's memory may be made to Rustic Hope, Hospice of Miami County or the Russia Fire Department. Private condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.