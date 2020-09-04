Nina Henne, 101, of Cridersville, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at Otterbein Cridersville, where she had lived for more than 27 years. Nina was born June 23, 1919 to the late Earl Ray and Iona Metzger Hoverman of Kossuth. She married Robert Henne, of rural St. Marys, March 1, 1941, they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death on June 30, 2005.
Mrs. Henne was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and their ladies group. She retired in 1984 from Hayes Albion Industry in Spencerville after 38 years as an inspector. She had worked four years at the Lima Army Tank Plant during WWII and at her parents general merchandise store and gas station in Kossuth. She was a member of Hawthorne Chapter No. 119 of Eastern Star, Wapakoneta, and a life member of Spencerville VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion. For a number of years she was a makeup artist for Miss Ohio Pageant at Cedar Point. She loved flowers and enjoyed planting beautiful flowers in her court at Otterbein. Nina was proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage through her father's family.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, whom she loved much.
She was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Austin Hoverman and a sister, Fern Link.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 12 at Cridersville United Methodist Church and the funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating and Chaplain Peter Citrain assisting. Burial will follow in Kossuth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Cridersville United Methodist Church or Otterbein Activities Department, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared BayliffAndSon.com
We, Nina's 15 nieces and nephews, thank you, Otterbein skilled nursing, for your care and concern for her and we're glad for the laughter along the way, too. She will not soon be forgotten.