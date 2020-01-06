|
Norma Jean Kleinhenz, 87, formerly of St. Marys, passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala.
She was born on April 6, 1932, in Minster to the late Frank J. and Anne (Rahm) Bernhold.
On April 7, 1951, she married Raymond L. Kleinhenz Jr and he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2010.
Survivors include four sons, John (Deborah) Kleinhenz of Hudson, Steve (Heather) Kleinhenz of Dayton, Matthew (Joy) Kleinhenz of Wooster and Andrew (Cheryl) Kleinhenz of Bowling Green; three daughters, Nancy Rutledge of Akron, Amy (William) Vohsing of Granville and Marcia Kleinhenz of Cincinnati; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Also preceded in death by three brothers, Maurice, Vernon and Robert Bernhold and two sisters, Dorothy Frevert and Betty Critten.
Norma was a 1950 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother, a loving grandma and had many friends. She will be deeply missed by all.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 511 E. Spring St., St. Marys, with Fr. Barry Stechschulte officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral mass at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys.
Memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude's Hospital and/or Holy Rosary School in St. Marys.
To share memories with the family, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 7, 2020