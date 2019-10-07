Home

Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Oliver Giere

Oliver Giere Obituary
Oliver E. Giere, age 91 of Coldwater, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born Oct. 8, 1927 in Coldwater to the late Edward & Olive (Miehls) Giere.
On April 18, 1953 he married Sarah Botkin and she died Dec. 15, 2005. He is survived by his children Tonya and Jerry Happy of St. Marys, Mary Lou and Barry Himmel of Columbus, Timothy and Jean Giere of St. Henry, Julia and Gary Geier of Coldwater and Patrick and Janet Giere of Coldwater; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Gay Giere of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Valeria 'Itter' and Bill Otte, LaMar Giere, Richard Giere, Rita and Joe McDevitt, Ralph Giere, Salome and Carl Peters, Fritz and Betty Giere, Norb and Ruth Giere, Ed and Nan Giere, Earl Giere, Gerald Botkin and Judy & Arthur Burd.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, St. Elizabeth Cemetery Board, Coldwater Knights of Columbus, Coldwater American Legion and Coldwater VFW Oliver was a veteran of the US Navy and worked as an accountant at Pax Steel.
He was a graduate of Coldwater High School; and Miami Jacobs Business College. Oliver enjoyed spending time with his family and playing tennis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8th and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Wednesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Memorials may be made to Mercer County Cancer Association or State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
