Rev. Deacon Omer Henry Bertke, 91, of Maria Stein, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Briarwood Village. He was born March 25, 1929 in Maria Stein to the late Ivo and Christine (Albers) Bertke. He married Rita Marie Dahlinghaus on Nov. 11, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2019.
He is survived by eight children: Steven (Dianne) Bertke of New Bremen; Kathleen (Harold) Bruns of Versailles; Mary Jo (Marvin) Koester of Celina; Denise (Lawrence) Kunk of Yorkshire; Patrick (Claudia) Bertke of Mays Landing, New Jersey; Gerelyn (Raymond) Moeller of Mendon; Gerard Bertke of New Bremen and Gregory (Anita) Bertke of New Bremen; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Jovita Osterloh of St. Henry, Urban Bertke of New Bremen, Sr. Martha Bertke of Coldwater and Betty Bertke of Maria Stein and in-laws Velma and Carl Spangler of St. Henry, Betty and Melvin Bruggeman of Anna, David and Pat Dahlinghaus of Maria Stein, Marcia Dahlinghaus of Arizona and Marlene Dahlinghaus of Maria Stein.
He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws: Lewis and Rita Bertke, Stanley Bertke, Othmar Osterloh and Dorothy Bertke and brother-in-law Jim Dahlinghaus. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Uniform Rank of the Knights of St. John, Maria Stein American Legion, church bereavement committee and Mercer County Right to Life. He served in the U.S. Army. Omer was ordained a Deacon in 1987 and served the Marion Catholic community. A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein.
Mass will be live streamed at MarionCatholicCommunity.org.
Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery with full military honors. Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St. Coldwater, OH 45828 and Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John Rd. Maria Stein, OH 45860. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.