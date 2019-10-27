Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Robeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Robeson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Robeson Obituary
Pamela Anne Robeson, 75, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Ambassador Care Center in Centerville, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 21, 1944 in Dayton to Robert and Helen (Braunlin) Robeson.
Survivors include: brother Robert P. Robeson, Jr. of Milford, Michigan; sister and brother-in-law Patricia (Mike) Clark of St. Marys; sister-in-law Robyn Robeson of Noblesville, Indiana; nephews: Robert P. Robeson III, Brian Clark, Daniel Clark; nieces: Ramie (John) Cooney, Bridget (Paul) Saupe; grandnephews and grand-nieces: Robert P. Robeson IV, Ryan Robeson, Caitrin Cooney, Courtney Cooney, Emily Saupe, Lydia Saupe, Madelyn Saupe.
She was a graduate of New Haven, Indiana High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She had worked as a clerk/typist in Fort Wayne.
Her favorite pastimes include spending time with her family and caring for her pets.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Deacon Martin Brown will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: NAMI.
Condolences may be expressed via: Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now