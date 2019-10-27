|
Pamela Anne Robeson, 75, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Ambassador Care Center in Centerville, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 21, 1944 in Dayton to Robert and Helen (Braunlin) Robeson.
Survivors include: brother Robert P. Robeson, Jr. of Milford, Michigan; sister and brother-in-law Patricia (Mike) Clark of St. Marys; sister-in-law Robyn Robeson of Noblesville, Indiana; nephews: Robert P. Robeson III, Brian Clark, Daniel Clark; nieces: Ramie (John) Cooney, Bridget (Paul) Saupe; grandnephews and grand-nieces: Robert P. Robeson IV, Ryan Robeson, Caitrin Cooney, Courtney Cooney, Emily Saupe, Lydia Saupe, Madelyn Saupe.
She was a graduate of New Haven, Indiana High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She had worked as a clerk/typist in Fort Wayne.
Her favorite pastimes include spending time with her family and caring for her pets.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Deacon Martin Brown will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: NAMI.
Condolences may be expressed via: Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 28, 2019