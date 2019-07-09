|
Patricia Louise Fleck, 89, of Celina, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 11, 1930 to the late Frank and Clara (Murray) Birt. On Sept. 30, 1949, she married Steve Fleck who preceded her in death in 1993.
Survivors include children Miike (Bernice) Fleck, Debbie (Rick) Krause, Jill (Randy) Engle and Scott (Julie) Fleck as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by all five of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Burial will follow at North Grove Cemetery in Celina.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joint Township District Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 10, 2019