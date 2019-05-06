Services Redmon Funeral Home Inc. 3633 Darrow Road Stow , OH 44224 (330) 688-6631 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Holmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Holmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Lee Holmer (Hogan), 80, of Stow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on May 3, 2019. She was born in Kenton to the late Mary Alberta (Libold) and Oren James Hogan.

Service to others was one of the most important elements in her life and as a teenager, she participated in a Youth Caravan to work with inner city youth in St. Louis, she was a summer camp counselor in the Catskills with The Fresh Air Fund for children from New York City's underserved communities and went with her church on a mission trip to Puerto Rico.

After graduating from Kenton High School in 1957, Pat attended Heidelberg College and started nurse's training at Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis. She graduated from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus in 1967 and had a long, very successful career serving others through nursing, retiring as Director of Nursing at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. Through those years, she was also very involved in the American Heart Association and was one of the first members of the emergency squad in New Bremen.?She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She fondly recalled a special trip by Greyhound bus with her dad to Pasadena, California to see Ohio State play in the Rose Bowl in 1955. Over the years, Pat went on several trips to Europe and northern Africa, and had great tales to tell of seeing the Great Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt.?In 1969, Pat married Rev. Lawrence T. Holmer. Ultimately, they moved to New Bremen where they raised their daughters and served St. Peter's United Church of Christ for 20 years. After their retirement, Pat and Larry moved to Stow where she continued her service to the church and was active on the Deaconess Board at First Congregational Church of Hudson for several years.?Family was of the utmost importance in her life. Her daughters will remember her feisty, independent spirit, humor and all the love and support she gave that helped them believe they could be anything they wanted. Their personal and professional lives have been forever shaped by her wonderful, outgoing, giving personality.?She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Tom and Jim Hogan.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Holmer Constable, MD (Alex) of Hudson and Malinda Lee Breda, PhD of New Bern, North Carolina. She was so proud of all her grandsons, Sam, Matthew and Andrew Constable and Emerson Breda. She will be lovingly remembered by brother and sisters-in-law Fred (Betty) Holmer, Carol (Ed) Eberhart and Diane Haudenschield; nieces; nephews and lifelong friend, Norma Jean Umberger.?Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, in Stow for visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Rev. Jeanette Brodersen will conduct service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Congregational Church of Hudson. Burial will follow in Silver Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deaconess Board at First Congregational Church of Hudson or the Fresh Air Fund. Published in The Evening Leader on May 7, 2019