1/
Patrick Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Garrett, 70, of 823 S. Denver Ave. in Ft. Lupton, Colorado, formerly of St. Marys, died Aug. 27, in Colorado.
He was born May 21, 1950 in Celina to John and Jane (McCullough) Garrett.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1966 and attended The Ohio State University.
Pat and his first wife Donnette (Sullivan), operated the former Pizza Shack near Grand Lake St. Marys.
Later in life, he married his soulmate, Leslie, who survives at their residence in Lupton, Colarado.
Pat and Leslie have three sons: Anthony of Bedford, Indiana and twins Timothy and Terry and brothers Michael (Suzie) Garrett of Lutz, Florida and Timothy (Elaine) Garrett of Marysville. Pat worked for many years at Dairy Farmers of America in Greeley, Colorado.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Sunday in Lupton, Colorado. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Pat's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved