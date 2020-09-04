Patrick Garrett, 70, of 823 S. Denver Ave. in Ft. Lupton, Colorado, formerly of St. Marys, died Aug. 27, in Colorado.
He was born May 21, 1950 in Celina to John and Jane (McCullough) Garrett.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1966 and attended The Ohio State University.
Pat and his first wife Donnette (Sullivan), operated the former Pizza Shack near Grand Lake St. Marys.
Later in life, he married his soulmate, Leslie, who survives at their residence in Lupton, Colarado.
Pat and Leslie have three sons: Anthony of Bedford, Indiana and twins Timothy and Terry and brothers Michael (Suzie) Garrett of Lutz, Florida and Timothy (Elaine) Garrett of Marysville. Pat worked for many years at Dairy Farmers of America in Greeley, Colorado.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Sunday in Lupton, Colorado. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Pat's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.