Patsy Elizabeth Cook, 100, of Minster, formerly of New Bremen, passed away peacefully at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Heritage Center at Minster. Born in Deer Trail, Colorado on March 17, 1920, she was a daughter to the late Peter G. and Osa May (Duddy) Schmidt Bower. Patsy had worked for 20 years at Seiberling Latex in New Bremen, as well as 12 years at Copeland in Sidney. She enjoyed playing cards, canning, bowling and baking. More than anything, she loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Cook; son Garold Cook; son-in-law Don Meier; great-great grandchildren Grace Ruschau and Kayden McBride; stepfather Edward Bower; siblings Harold and May Schmidt, Garold and Wahneta Schmidt, Roy and Louise Schmidt, Merle Bower, Dean and Doris Bower, John Bower, Lena and Clarence Thwaits, Ruth and Joe Crim, Kathryn and I.J. Norris, Helen and Tom Kiser, Lucy and Wilber Thwaits, Goldie and Paul Alexander and brothers and sisters-in-laws Clarence and Versia Cook, Elmer and Mary Cook, Ed and Esther Cook, Art and Alice Cook, Mable and Harry Bruner, Freda and Fremont Pebble and Edna and Elmer Hawes.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Meier and Cheryl and Marvin Wente; daughter-in-law Judy Cook; sister-in-law Shirley Bower: nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren as well as many more family members.
There will be a private burial at Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney. If desired memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Condolences can be left at ZecharBailey.com.