Paul A. Kuhns, 84, of 721 W. High St. in St. Marys, died at 10:48 p.m. Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born Aug. 19, 1934 in St. Marys, to William H. and Sylvia M. (Knous) Kuhns.

On Nov. 4, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he married Dora M. Roy, who died Nov. 24, 2016.

He is survived by his daughters Paula Longsworth of Ohio City, Sylvia (Thomas) Carter of Wapakoneta and Terrie Kuhns of St. Marys; four grandchildren: Jake Longsworth, Jamie Longsworth, Coral Carter-Stroup and China Carter; eight great-grandchildren: Declan Longsworth, Garen Longsworth, Jenasyn Longsworth, Tyler Hoffman-Longsworth, Ashley Longsworth, Imoen Carder, Zoltan Stroup and Riley Stroup.

Preceded in death by his parents William and Sylvia Kuhns; wife Dora Kuhns; son-in-law Randy Longsworth; brothers Marvin Kuhns and Ned Kuhns, Sr. and sisters Virginia Burklo and Luetta Kuhns.

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1952).

A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served his country during the Korean War.

He retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.

An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting and bowling.

Services are scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Pastor Ruth Carter-Crist will officiate the services. Military funeral honors will be conducted at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 27, 2019