Paul Clouser

Paul E. Clouser, 77, of St. Marys, died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at his residence.
He was born March 13, 1943, in Newport, Pennsylvania, the son of John Smiley and Mildred Clouser.
He married Bonnie McNaughton on Sept. 30, 1966, in Wells County, Indiana; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Greg (Sheela Terry) Clouser of Umitilla, Oregon, Angela (Jerry) Stoner of Celina and Jeffery (Samantha) Clouser of Mendon.
He is survived by 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Jim Hockenberry of Liverpool, Pennsylvania and Pat Burkhart of McAlisterville, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a grandson, Garrett Rhodes.
Paul was a 1963 graduate of Newport High School. He served in the U.S. Army following graduation. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys.
Paul was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He worked hard and loved his family more than life and would sacrifice everything to make sure they had everything they needed.
Paul did not know a stranger and was always trying to make others smile and laugh by pulling pranks or being silly.
He always saw when others needed help and never hesitated to stop what he was doing to help them. He was a member of Grace Missionary Church in Celina and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing horseshoes. He loved spending his winters at his home in Hawaii.
Graveside funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. Military honors will be presented by American Legion Post No. 323 and VFW Post No. 9289.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family requests that memorial gifts be given to New Community Church, St. Marys.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Paul's funeral arrangements, and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
