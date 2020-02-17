Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Moulton, OH
Paul Zink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul ""PD"" Zink


1950 - 2020
Paul ""PD"" Zink Obituary
Paul "P.D." Zink, 69, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Lima, the son of Paul R. and Evelyn M. (Place) Zink.
He married the love of his life, Diana Krites Zink, on July 21, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, and she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Luke (Laia) Zink of St. Marys, Mark (Mindy Slone) Zink of St. Marys and Matt (Chloe Dailey) Zink of Celina; three grandchildren: Hayden Davis; Emmett Zink and Lincoln Zink and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Krites of St. Marys.
P.D., a lifelong dairy farmer, was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and proudly served as a specialist in the U.S. Army as a field artillery soldier during the Vietnam War. Thereafter, he returned home and worked for the Buckland Co-op for many years and later retired from National Lime and Stone.
P.D. enjoyed spending his days farming, mowing grass and attending Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Roughrider sporting events. Above all, P.D. enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren and his beloved dog, Brutus.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, the Rev. Melody Hagen and Pastor Kent Place, officiants. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where memorial gifts may be given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or .
Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be sent
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
