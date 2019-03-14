Resources More Obituaries for Pauline Stein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pauline Stein

Obituary Flowers Pauline Stein, 86, of Mendon passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford. She was born on Sept. 18, 1932 in Celina to the late Stanley and Farol (Hamilton) Springer. On March 31, 1951, she married Paul Stein, who survives.

She is also survived by her children: Roger (Norma) Stein, Tim Stein, David (Annette) Stein, Kevin (Sharon) Stein, Chris (Tammy) Stein and Susan (Dan) Nuding; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and three siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter; one grandchild and a brother.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the St. John Lutheran Church in Celina. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 15, 2019