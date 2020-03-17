|
Pauline M. Timmerman, 94, of Coldwater and formerly of St. Joe, passed away on March 15 at Mercer County Community Hospital, Coldwater.
She was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Maria Stein to the late John and Eleanora (Schmitmeyer) Homan. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Melvin Timmerman, who died March 24, 1983.
Surviving are her sons: Henry (Pat) Timmerman of Coldwater, Mike (Karen) Timmerman of Ridgeville, Indiana and Joe (Catherine) Timmerman of Fort Recovery; daughters: Joann (John) Roessner of Portland, Indiana, Marge (Dave) Homan of New Bremen, Mary (Steve) Boettger of Union City, Indiana, Emily (Frank) Miller of Osgood, Lucy (Wayne) Donovan of Celina and Cathy (Chuck) Homan of Fort Recovery; 33 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Louise Homan of Maria Stein and an in-law, Bob Pax of St. Henry.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Homan; a sister, Alice (Alvin) Post and in-laws, Leander (Rose) Timmerman, Rita (Melvin) Wendel, Tom (Sue) Timmerman, Bill (Molly) Timmerman, Rosemary (Norb) Metzger, Robert (LouAnn) Timmerman, Dorothy Pax and Betty (Roman) Pax.
Pauline was a skilled seamstress and also loved crocheting, quilting and knitting and shared her abilities by leading classes and teaching others.
Each year she donated many of her handmade items to the St. Joe Homecoming Festival. Her talents gave her and many others great pleasure.
Pauline had a knack for gardening and taking care of flowers. She also enjoyed a good card game. She was a devoted farm wife and mother.
She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pauline was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joe and its Ladies Sodality for many years.
She loved to help others and served as a volunteer at Mercer County Community Hospital. She became a proud resident of Briarwood Village later in life and enjoyed all the activities and the friendship of fellow residents.
Due to health precautions, a private family gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, St. Joe.
Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Contributions can be made to Team Sanfilippo (MPS IIIA) or State of the Heart Care.
Condolences may be directed to BrockmanBoeckmanFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 18, 2020