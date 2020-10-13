1/1
Peggy Street
Peggy L. Street, 69, of Kettlersville, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1950 in Celina, to Stanley Elmer and Loma Evelyn (Knapp) Holdren.
On Sept. 19, 1970 in St. Marys, she married Ronald L. Street, who preceded her in  death on Jan. 22, 1991.
Survivors include: daughters Melissa (Tim) Schneider of Wapakoneta and Tracy (Eric) Street-Crosby of Belle Center; sons Ronald "Bud" (Thelma) Street of St. Marys, Steve (Jennifer) Topp of Middletown and Daniel (Renee Roettger) Street of Kettlersville; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and brother Norval (Linda) Holdren of Coldwater.
She was preceded in death by: parents S. Elmer and L. Evelyn Holdren; husband Ronald Street; grandson Arty Kenny; brother Michael Holdren and sister Beverly Dunn.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1969.
She was a retired production employee from Superior Metal Products (American Trim).
She was a member of American Legion Post No. 323 auxiliary and Eagles Lodge Aerie No. 767 auxiliary, both in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included bowling, camping and taking care of the flowers around her home. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Peggy's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
