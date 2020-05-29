Pennelope D. Tangeman-Mcglinch, 77, of New Bremen, died 10:40 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1942 in Lima, the daughter of the late Rexford C. and Iola M. (Cox) Fry.On May 7, 1977, she married David G. Tangeman, who died on May 16, 1990. She later married Kelley S. McGlinch on April 23, 1994 and he died on Jan. 13, 2015. Surviving are a daughter and son in-law Susan (James) Lunz of New Bremen; a son in-law, Ronald Mauk of Columbus, Indiana; a step-son Jamie (Kelley) McGlinch of Versailles; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and husbands, Penny was preceded in death by her daughter Candria Mauk and her brother, Gale Fry.Penny was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. She was a graduate of Buckland High School. Penny worked for many years at Goodyear in St. Marys before her retirement in 1990. She was a member of the Minster Eagles FOE No. 1391 and had been a volunteer at Agape in St. Marys for a number of years. Penny enjoyed having her hair and nails done, and in her spare time, she liked to play the old hymns on the piano. She also loved to take road trips in her 1968 red Ford Mustang convertible.Funeral services for Penny will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, with Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. There will be one hour of calling prior to the services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Memorial contributions in memory of Penny can be made to the New Bremen Emergency Squad: 214 N. Washington St., New Bremen, Ohio 45869. Online condolences to the family can be left at