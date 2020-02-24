|
Perry Dean McBride, 91, of St. Marys, died at 3:06 p.m. Friday Feb. 21, 2020 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Aug. 25, 1928 in Miami County to Paul and Alberta (Eller) McBride.
On Dec. 5, 1953 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta he married Kathryn A. Cook, who died Jan. 25, 2014.
Survivors include daughter Dawn Cunningham of West Jefferson; four grandchildren: Justin (Tiffany) McBride, Nicholas Cunningham, Kelly (Terrence Hoening) Cunningham and Carly (Ian Williamson) Cunningham; two great-grandchildren: Easton McBride and Cheyenne McBride and sister Jennifer Baker of Dayton.
Preceded in death by parents Paul and Alberta McBride; wife Kathryn McBride; daughters Cynthia McBride and Deborah McBride and sister Rebecca Martinez
He was a graduate of Bradford High School.
He retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys. In addition, he operated McBride's Income Tax Service for many years.
Mr. McBride proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
His memberships included Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1492 and Post No. 9289, all in St. Marys.
The cornerstones of Perry's life were his family, his faith and his pride of America. He will be remembered as forthright, outspoken and fiercely loyal to those who knew him. He was a big fan and supporter of the Cincinnati Reds and St. Marys Roughriders sports programs.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
A luncheon for friends and family will be offered at the church, following the services.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 25, 2020