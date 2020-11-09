Philip E. Doseck, 95, of St. Marys, died at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1925, in Auglaize County, the son of Edward and Theresia (Becher) Doseck.
He married Ruth Hodapp on Sept. 25, 1948, in St. Marys, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2015.
He is survived by his children: Elaine Oehrtman of St. Marys, Dennis (Marilyn) Doseck of St. Marys, Deb (Mike) Jutte of St. Marys, Nancy (Chuck) Cron of St. Marys, Mary (John) Cooper of St. Marys, Peg (Holland) Slone, Jr. of St. Marys, Dave (Debbie) Doseck of St. Marys and Beth (Steve Dzendzel) Shaffner of Celina. He is also survived by his 26 grandchildren and by 54 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; an infant son, Douglas Doseck; two sons-in-law, Tim Oehrtman and Richard McMurray; his siblings: Bill Doseck, Charles Doseck, Joe Doseck, Laura Mosler, Theresia Fellows, Fred Doseck, Nick Doseck and Edward Doseck.
Philip was a lifelong farmer. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He dedicated his life to farming and taking care of his family.
Private, immediate family only funeral rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Tim Benjamin, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Memorial gifts may be given to either State of the Heart Hospice or Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
All visitors to the funeral home are required by the Ohio Department of Health to wear a face mask and socially distance.