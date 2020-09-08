Phyllis Lutterbeck, 82, of St. Marys, died at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born May 11, 1938 in St. Marys to Forest and Ruth (Rumpff) Botkin.
On Jan. 20, 1956 in St. Marys, she married Ermal Lutterbeck, who died Aug. 13, 2006.
She is survived by: grandson Corey Lutterbeck of St. Marys; granddaughter Amber Lutterbeck of Celina; great-grandson Alrik Lutterbeck; sister Marjorie Miller of Gettysburg and sister-in-law Phyllis Botkin of Sidney.
She was preceded in death by: parents Forest and Ruth Botkin; husband Ermal Lutterbeck; sons Timothy Lutterbeck and Alan Lutterbeck; brother Bruce Botkin and sister Dianne Kovaleski.
She had worked as an STNA in area health care facilities, eventually retiring from Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, ZLC Women, Order of Eastern Star Hawthorne Chapter No. 119 and Amaranth Court N. 50.
Her favorite pastimes included crocheting, reading and gardening. More than anything else, she dearly loved and supported her family in their lives.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. The Rev. Bill Maki will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.