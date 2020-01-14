|
|
Phyllis "Jeannine" Schwarck, 84, of Findlay, passed away peacefully Saturday at her residence with her loving husband of 60 years and three surviving daughters by her side.
She was born Feb. 4, 1935 in Mount Blanchard to W. Gerald and Thelma Belle (Bishop) Hartman.
On Nov. 26, 1959 she married Harry E. Schwarck, who survives.
She is also survived by daughters Teri Goris of Rudolph, Jodi (Bill) McClain of Findlay and Judi (Ed) Boyle of Weston; sister Marcia (John, dec'd) O'Keefe of Lima; sister-in-law Connie (Chuck) Overley of St. Marys; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by parents Gerald and Thelma Hartman; son Kevin Schwarck; foster daughter Valerie Schwarck; brothers Darwin (Janet No. 1, Janet No. 2) Hartman, Neil (Shirley) Hartman and Dennis (Dotty and Connie) Hartman; brothers-in-law Larry (JoAnn) Schwarck and Richard (Willine) Schwarck.
She was a graduate of Findlay High School (Class of 1953) and Tiffin University.
She retired from Findlay City Schools, where she worked as a bus driver for many years. She also worked for a number of years with the Cheryl Ann Programs for the Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
A true advocate for handicapped persons, Jeannine founded the Hancock County Corporation for Independent Living. Over the years, she had also served on numerous boards and committees related to the handicapped. And, the Schwarcks served as a foster family to numerous children throughout the years.
An avid card player, she also enjoyed visiting with friends and bowling. The Schwarck family created many memories at their homes, both in Findlay and at Grand Lake St. Marys. In 1975, Jeannine was named "Ohio Mother of Twins."
Rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Coldren – Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. Chaplain Tomas Pistora will officiate the services.
Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Area Agency on Aging No. 3, 2423 Allentown Road, Lima, OH 45805, or Bridge Hospice Program, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via ColdrenCrates.com or MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 15, 2020