Pleasant LaVerl "Verly" Boroff, age 92, of St. Marys, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 3:05 am at the Miller House in Celina. He was born on Feb. 9, 1928 to the late Cary and Lexie (Mihm) Boroff. Verly married Jeanne (Rabe) Boroff on Dec.13, 1968, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 11, 2016.
Surviving is a sister, Lois Roettger of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Betty Boroff, Celina; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by five sisters and their spouses, Retha (Joe) Stewart, Beulah (Lowell) Heppeard, Imogene (Charles) Cooper, Sylvia (Carl) Pond and Betty (Bill) Anderson; and five brothers and their spouses, Forest (Mary) Boroff, Dale Boroff, Lavon (Louise) Boroff, Willard (Merlie) Boroff and Marlin Boroff. Also deceased are a brothers-in-law, Orin Roettger and Harmon Boysell.
He attended Rockford and Ohio City Schools. Verly proudly served his country in the United States Marines as a Lance Corporal, First and Third Battalion from 1952 – 1954. He received a Purple Heart for his injuries received during the Korean War, where he fought from 1953 - 1954. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in 1986 after 35 years of service. He has previously worked hauling milk for Ralph VanTilburg, for Nolton Construction Company, Bellefontaine and drove truck for Bob White Water Service and Clarence Bowlby Stone Delivery.
He was a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys, and the St. Marys VFW Post 9289.
Verly and his wife, Jeanne spent 28 years in Englewood, Fla. during the winter months. They were married 48 years and enjoyed camping, fishing and square dancing. They had been members of the St. Marys Square Dancing Club. Verly and Jeanne enjoyed traveling and attended the Rose Bowl and Rose Parade, Orange Bowl, Branson, Mo. and Alaska just to mention a few destinations.
Funeral services will begin at noon, Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina, with military honors by Celina VFW Post No. 5713 and Celina American Legion Post No. 210.
Contributions can be made to Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys.
