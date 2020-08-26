1/1
Rachel Stienecker
Rachel L. Stienecker, 80, of St. Marys, died at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was born June 19, 1940 in St. Marys to John and Rose (Wenker) Ball. She was married to Vernon Lee Stienecker.
Survivors include:  sons Michael Stienecker of Arizona and Matt Stienecker of Montezuma; daughter Cindy Miller of St. Marys; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and sisters-in-laws Grace Ball of St. Marys and Thelma Jean Ball of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by: parents John and Rose Ball; husband Vernon Stienecker; son Mark Stienecker; brothers Jack Ball and Don Ramon Ball and sisters Ramona Moore, Patricia Lehman and Harriet Young.
She was a retired production employee from Goodyear Tire & Rubber in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included shopping and traveling. She was fond of animals, especially Maltese dogs, which she bred and raised for a number of years.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Rachel's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.

Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home
314 West High Street
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
