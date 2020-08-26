Rachel Stienecker

Rachel L. Stienecker, 80, of St. Marys, died at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was born June 19, 1940 in St. Marys to John and Rose (Wenker) Ball. She was married to Vernon Lee Stienecker.
Survivors include: sons Michael Stienecker of Arizona and Matt Stienecker of Montezuma; daughter Cindy Miller of St. Marys; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and sisters-in-laws Grace Ball of St. Marys and Thelma Jean Ball of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by: parents John and Rose Ball; husband Vernon Stienecker; son Mark Stienecker; brothers Jack Ball and Don Ramon Ball and sisters Ramona Moore, Patricia Lehman and Harriet Young.
She was a retired production employee from Goodyear Tire & Rubber in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included shopping and traveling. She was fond of animals, especially Maltese dogs, which she bred and raised for a number of years.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Rachel's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.