1/1
Ralph Jung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph G. Jung, 94, of Sidney passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He was born on June 3, 1926 in Kettlersville, the son of the late Christ and Lenora (May) Jung. On June 15, 1958 Ralph married the former Carolyn Kissel, who survives him.
He is also survived by children, Sharon Jung of Sidney and Dennis Jung of Erlanger, Kentucky and granddaughter, Courtney Jung. He was preceded in death by grandson, Morgan Jung and siblings, Lester Jung, Nelson Jung, LaRose Jung, Victor Jung, Frances Warner, Madilla Heidt, Annabelle Tontrup, Gertrude Miller and Leon Jung.
Ralph served in the United States Army with the 164th Infantry Regiment Americal Division and was honorably discharged in 1946. After serving his country he went on to work at Copeland Corporation as a maintenance manager until he retired. Mr. Jung was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Sidney and was also a member of the American Legion.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Jung family at the funeral home's website, CromesFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cromes Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved