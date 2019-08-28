|
|
On Monday, Aug. 25, 2019, Ralph William Dennings, 97, of St. Marys, passed away peacefully at Otterbein - St. Marys. Ralph was the last surviving member of his family of ten.
Ralph was born May 1, 1922 to Howard and Nina (Seifert) Dennings. In El Paso, Texas where he was stationed during WWII, Ralph married Dorothy June Valentine on April 5, 1944.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years; his son, Gary W. Dennings; daughter, Christy (Gary) Wibbeler, all of St. Marys; grandchildren: Andrew (Elizabeth) Dennings, Matthew (Angela) Wibbeler and Alison (Jody) Poff and his great-grandchildren: Drew, Zane, Reese and Cal Dennings and Morgan, Jersey, Jada, Roman and River Poff.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John, Frank and Guy. Also preceding him in death were his six sisters: Dorothy Williams, Lucille Eversman, Lillimae Zerkel, Treola Hammond, Martha Springer and Jane Steiger.
After graduating from St Marys Memorial High School, Ralph joined all of his brothers in service for their country by enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps (which later became the Air Force). He was the bombardier during his 35 flown missions. After the war, he returned to St. Marys and was employed as a cost estimator for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.
Ralph was known for his love of golf. His passion for the game began when, as a young boy, he would walk from town to Northmoor Country Club and earn money as a caddy. Later in life, he spent many hours on the course perfecting his game. His 10 years as the MHS golf coach allowed him to not only coach his two grandsons but to share his love of gold to many young men.
When not golfing, Ralph enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. The funeral service will be held at the Wayne St. United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Friday with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Tim Benjamin will preside.
Burial, with full military funeral honors, will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice and Wayne St. United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 29, 2019