Ramon S. Loera, 83, of Celina passed away on Friday, April 12, at home with his family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936 in Brownsville, Texas, the only child to the late Pablo and Genova (Sanchez) Loera.
On Oct. 18, 1965 he married Maria Nieto, who survives in Celina. He is also survived by his sons Ramon Loera Jr. of Celina, Jorge (Terri) Loera of Celina, Tony (Kambry) Loera of Celina, Jose "Joe" (Rochelle) Loera of Celina and Juan Pablo "Paul" of Findlay; daughters Irma Loera of Celina, Diana (Eric Henning) of Celina and Monica Loera of Celina; one stepchild; three half-children; daughter-in-law Rachel Loera; 45 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepdaughter Josephina (Fina) Loera.
Due to national health concerns, the Lehman- Dzendzel Funeral Home and the Loera family are following directives outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family members only.
Private funeral services and a private family viewing will be held at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund 229 W. Anthony St. Celina, Ohio 45822. Condolences may be shared with the Loera Family online at LehmanDzendzelFH. com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020