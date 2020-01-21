|
Raymond "Sonny" Goins, 84, of St. Marys, died 10:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
He was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Sherwood, the son of Dolan and Blanche (Arnold) Goins.
He married Dolly Hudnall and she preceded him in death in 2014.
He is survived by his children, Craig (Marge) Goins, Terry (Tammy) Goins, Victoria Griffin, Robin Goins, Brenda (Bill Caldwell) Rupard and Tommy Connors.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Delores Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings Dwight "Bud" Goins, Bobby Goins, Dale Goins, Betty Hirsch, Barbara Tester and Mabel Blosser.
Sonny retired from Huffy Manufacturing and then drove bus for the RTA in Lima. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Sonny's family wishes to thank the nurses at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and also Grand Lake Hospice who took good care of him and made life easier.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Sonny's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Sonny's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 22, 2020