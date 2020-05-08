Raymond C. Kill, 76, of St. Marys, died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at Grande Lake Healthcare Center, St. Marys.
He was born April 10, 1944, in Landeck, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Gold) Kill.
He married Carol Deeter on July 29, 1967, in Spencerville; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his sons: Nicholas Kill of South Carolina and Kurt Kill of West Virginia.
He is survived by a brother: William (Phyllis) Kill of Van Wert; a sister, Juanita (James) Stauffer of Cincinnati; nephews and nieces: Jeffrey Kill, Sharon (Dan) Shannon, Jennifer (Jeff) Dieter, Rhonda Kill, Steven Pivonka, Elizabeth (Scott) Cain, Jacqueline (Eric) Clark, Roger (Stephany) Deeter, Mark (Michelle) Deeter, Jill Deeter, Kevin Deeter; by a sister-in-law, Doris Deeter of Casstown and many great nieces and nephews and by numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Eva Deeter; a sister, Margery Hile and a brother-in-law, Robert Deeter.
Ray was a 1962 graduate of Buckland High School and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Fr. James Bynre Knights of Columbus in St. Marys. He enjoyed watching sporting events and television and he also liked to collect antiques. He was an avid fan of St. Marys Memorial and OSU sporting events. He enjoyed gardening and helped maintain Gethsemane Cemetery.
In accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health's regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, private, family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Fr. Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to either Friends of Holy Rosary or the Cancer Association of Auglaize County, may be sent via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Condolences to Ray's family may also be sent via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
He was born April 10, 1944, in Landeck, the son of Richard and Dorothy (Gold) Kill.
He married Carol Deeter on July 29, 1967, in Spencerville; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his sons: Nicholas Kill of South Carolina and Kurt Kill of West Virginia.
He is survived by a brother: William (Phyllis) Kill of Van Wert; a sister, Juanita (James) Stauffer of Cincinnati; nephews and nieces: Jeffrey Kill, Sharon (Dan) Shannon, Jennifer (Jeff) Dieter, Rhonda Kill, Steven Pivonka, Elizabeth (Scott) Cain, Jacqueline (Eric) Clark, Roger (Stephany) Deeter, Mark (Michelle) Deeter, Jill Deeter, Kevin Deeter; by a sister-in-law, Doris Deeter of Casstown and many great nieces and nephews and by numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Eva Deeter; a sister, Margery Hile and a brother-in-law, Robert Deeter.
Ray was a 1962 graduate of Buckland High School and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Fr. James Bynre Knights of Columbus in St. Marys. He enjoyed watching sporting events and television and he also liked to collect antiques. He was an avid fan of St. Marys Memorial and OSU sporting events. He enjoyed gardening and helped maintain Gethsemane Cemetery.
In accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health's regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, private, family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Fr. Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to either Friends of Holy Rosary or the Cancer Association of Auglaize County, may be sent via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Condolences to Ray's family may also be sent via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020.