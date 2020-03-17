|
Richard "Rich" Burd, 81, of Celina, died suddenly at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima, after suffering a fall at his home.
He was born June 2, 1938, in New Bremen, the son of Arthur and Agnes (Ridenour) Burd.
He married Sandra Yahl on Sept. 1, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys, and she survives at the residence in Celina.
He is also survived by his sons: Mark (Jill) Burd of Anna, Kirk (Karen) Burd of Celina and Mike (Tina) Burd of St. Marys. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and by numerous step-grandchildren. He is survived by a sister, Evelyn Horn of Poland, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Louella Muter, Art Burd, Jr., William Burd and Harry Burd.
Rich was a 1956 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He attended machinist training and retired from Goodyear St. Marys, where he worked for many years as a mechanic.
He had served as a Boy Scout leader and baseball coach over the years and was a former member of the Soundwaves Chorus. He also belonged to the Celina Eagles club. Rich was a talented artist who worked with watercolors and oil paint. His work was recently featured at Artworks St. Marys.
He had served in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Friday, at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, Rev. Bill Maki, officiant.
Memorial gifts may be given and condolences offered to Rich's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 18, 2020