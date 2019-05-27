Richard T. "Dick" Craft, 93, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 9:07 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 5, 1926, in Botkins, the son of Theodore and Anna (Fehringer) Craft, who preceded him in death.

On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Lois Ann Presar, and she preceded him in death on June 12, 2008.

Survivors include: three children, Judy (Dave) Steinke of Wapakoneta, Jim Craft of Columbus and Cathy (Dan) Lambert of Buckland; three grandchildren Jenny (Jimmy) Failla, Matt (Jena) Steinke and Deron (Kim) Steinke; five great-grandchildren, Lincoln Failla, Isaiah, Hailey, Hunter and Maddison Steinke.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Dick was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Craft and two sisters and spouses Mary (Henry) Hageman and Mildred (Adrain) Sheipline.

Dick retired in 1988, as a tool and die maker with Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta, after over 30 years of service. He later worked at Provico of Wapakoneta. He was a graduate of the Botkins Local High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1272, both of Wapakoneta. His hobbies included, playing cards, gardening, traveling and raising farm animals. He was also a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Family was always first with Dick as he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post No. 8445. The family will receive family and friends from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, the St. Joseph Catholic Church Youth Ministry Program, or the Botkins Educational Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Published in The Evening Leader on May 28, 2019