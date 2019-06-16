Richard E. Haines, Jr., 87, of St. Marys, died at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Otterbein - St.Marys.

He was born Jan. 31, 1932 in Dayton, to Richard and Helen (Dicke) Haines

On June 10, 1951 in St. Marys, he married Donna Howell, who died Nov. 2, 2011.

Survivors include: daughter Deborah (Dennis) Stienecker of St.Marys; son Richard (Linda) Haines III of St.Marys; grandchildren: Julie (Keith) Jacobs, Richard Haines IV, Kelli Tebbe, Angela (Geoff) Lee and Krissy (Bo) Frye; 10 great-grandchildren and members of the extended Howell family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen Haines; wife Donna Haines; brother John Haines and nephew M. Haines.

He was a graduate of Fairview High School and Sinclair College, both in Dayton.

He retired from B & B House of Carpet in Celina. He had previously worked for Lowe Bros. Paints in Dayton. He also owned Town and Country Decorating and Dari-Whip (located on South Wayne Street in St. Marys) for many years.

He was a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church, VFW Post No. 9289, Mercer Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons No. 121 and Ancient and Accepted Order of the Scottish Rite (Valley of Dayton).

His favorite pastimes included sitting in his recliner and watching soap operas, football, golf and basketball on television and going to the VFW on Wednesday nights (where he was known as "Julio" to his friends). He was an avid fan and supporter of the St. Marys Roughrider and OSU Buckeye football teams. Dick and his wife, Donna, took great interest in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended many of their activities.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.

Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Roughriders Philanthropic Association or Grand Lake Hospice.

Published in The Evening Leader on June 17, 2019