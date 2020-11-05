Richard "Dick" Hile, 80, of St. Marys, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1940, in Allen County, on a farm that is now Deepcut Park, the son of Floyd and Margaret (Wilkerson) Hile.
He married Nancy L. McKillip on July 14, 1960, his 20th birthday, in Lima. She survives in St. Marys.
Dick and Nancy have three children: Rich and his wife, Lori. Their children are Abbie (Jim) Roessner, Torie (Marquis) Nobles and Marissa (Alex) Farlow. Abbie and Jim have two sons: Grant and Davis Roessner. Marissa and Alex have a daughter, Holland, and also a foster child. Torie and Marquis have welcomed two sons, Judah and Owen Nobles, into the family. Torie and Marquis are excited to welcome a son in March.
Darrin (and friend, Pam) Hile is Dick's second son. He has four children, including Erica Hile (and lifelong partner, Patrick White), Brandon Hile, Katelin Hile and Ethan Hile. Erica and Patrick have a daughter, Kaia.
Amber (and life partner, Linda Moule) Hile is Dick's third child. Amber has one son, Kenneth.
Dick is survived by his siblings: Shirley (Roger) Diltz, Becky Auer and Dennis Hile and sister-in-law, Diana Hile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Hile and Margaret Hile-Haver; siblings Floyd Hile, Carolyn Stocklin, Franny Lowe and Orville "Rick" Hile.
Dick retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys after 38 years of service. He battled prostate cancer for 21 years. Over the years he had served as a volunteer firefighter with three different departments. He also volunteered in youth activities including Little League baseball, bowling and Boy Scouts.
Private family funeral rites will be held at a later date.