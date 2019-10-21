|
|
Richard J. "Rick" Hoge, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. He was raised
in New Knoxville, son of the late Oliver and Frieda "Sue" Hoge.
Rick enjoyed many activities throughout his life including riding his motorcycle with the Capital City Motorcycle Club, coaching baseball, making jewelry, salsa and crafting leather.
He was a member of Sunrise Lodge 783 F&AM, the Grotto and Whitehall WCCA. In earlier years, Rick enjoyed playing pool, darts, bowling and hunting. His competitive spirit led him to always strive for the best.
He loved decorating for the holidays especially Halloween, where many in the neighborhood flocked to see his displays. Rick grew many beautiful flowers and vegetables in his garden. "Tricky" was an avid OSU fan and he enjoyed watching his beloved Buckeyes play at the dome.
He was a believer in God, fearless, supportive, and a good friend and neighbor. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Candy Hoge; children, Genevieve Amber Sue Hoge, Benjamin Hoge, Billy Hoge, Mindy Hoge and Jason Scott; grandchildren, Christopher Scott, James "JJ" Scott (Kayla), JJ's mother Christina Barber (Jim), Cali-Ann Bice and Raquel "Rockii" Smith; great-granddaughter on the way, Rayne Scott; siblings, Sara Hochstein, Bruce (Donna) Hoge, Tamara (Mike) Smith, Dawn Warnick-McAnally, Penny (Joe) WarnickSchaffer, Mitzi (Michael) Hidy and Dohr Warnick; father-in-law, Eugene L. Guay, Sr.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother Oz Osbourne; niece, Melissa Smith; mother-in-law, Genevieve "Jenny" Guay and brother-in-law, Eugene L. Guay, Jr.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at the , 4100 E. Main St.
in Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryhaven Women's Program, 1791 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus.
Candy and Amber request to please visit Schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Rick.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 22, 2019