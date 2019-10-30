|
Richard A. Houts, Jr., 56, of Buckland died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1963 in St. Marys, to Richard A. and June Carol (Lanning) Houts, Sr.
On March 7, 1986 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, OH he married Martha J. Dingledine, who survives.
Also survived by: sons Richard Houts III of Castle Rock, Washington, James (Elizabeth) Houts of Coldwater and Michael (Kayla) Houts of Mendon; five grandsons; a sister; brother and mother-in-law.
Preceded in death by: parents and father-in-law.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home.
Burial, with graveside military honors, will follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wapakoneta.
Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 31, 2019