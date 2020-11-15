Richard E. Plattner, 85, of New Bremen, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:45 p.m. at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys after a period of declining health. He was born on April 21, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of the late Raymon J. and Anna Marie (Donnerberg) Plattner. On June 19, 1955, he married Betty Klingler who survives in New Bremen, and together they shared 55 years of marriage. Also surviving is his son and daughter in-law Kim (Joann) Plattner of Celina; a son in-law, Tom Henline of St. Marys; his grandchildren: Moriah, Leah, Sarah, Nikki, Tommy, Tasha, Shawn, Heather and Josh; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; twin brother Ralph (Beverly) Plattner of New Bremen and his in-laws: Martha Plattner of New Bremen, Barbara (Eemil) Broni of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bill Laffin of Wapakoneta and Dennis (Edith) Klingler of St. Marys, along with a number of nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his daughters Kelly Henline and Teri Henline; his infant siblings Edward and Betty Lou Plattner; a brother, Eugene Plattner and a sister in-law, Beverly Klingler.
Rich had been a very active member of the former Zion Church and later the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen. His strong faith made him well suited for his roles as an elder and deacon of the church and this also led to his participation in the Gideon's International. He enjoyed sharing time with his family at holiday gatherings and he could always be counted in for card and board games which often lasted for hours. He liked to take camping trips to the sand dunes of Michigan, Huston Woods and other state parks and was a member of the Traveling Wheels Camping Club for many years. He was also a Boy Scout Leader with Troup 95 in New Bremen. Through the years he worked as a milk hauler for the former Beatrice Foods of New Bremen and was the chief of police in New Bremen. He later worked for the village of New Bremen's street department for a number of years before his retirement in 1997. Rich and Betty also owned and operated the former Treasure House Ceramics for over 30 years in New Bremen. Rich will be remembered as a hard working, kind, and caring person who also had a fun-loving, ornery side that was a joy to be around.
The family will hold private memorial services at Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen with Rev. Trent Fledderjohann officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys at a later date. The family is also planning to hold a public Celebration of Life at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.