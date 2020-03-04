Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Saint Marys, OH
Rita J Cianciolo


1931 - 2020
Rita J Cianciolo Obituary
Rita J. Cianciolo, 88, of St. Marys, and formerly of Lakeview, died at 2:03 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Otterbein St. Marys SeniorLife, St. Marys, where she had lived for the past five years.
She was born Sept. 7, 1931, in Sidney, the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Schmitmeyer) Eshman. She married Fred "Pete" Cianciolo at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney in 1952; he preceded her in death in December 2009.
She is survived by her six children: Lori (Craig) Harbert of Villa Hills, Ky.; Fred (Emily) Cianciolo of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Theresa (Mark) Gross of Cincinnati; John Cianciolo of Lima; Rita (Ken) Hilty of Spencerville; David (JoAnn) Cianciolo of Marion.
She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren; by many great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Jane Antrobus of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Pete.
Rita was a graduate of Holy Angels School in Sidney and the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked in every facet of nursing from maternity to geriatric care.
She served as Director of Nursing at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville and Lost Creek Care Center in Lima.
Rita loved quilting, reading, playing bridge and listening to classical and Broadway music, accompanied by her precious dog Zoey.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Saint Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given in lieu of flowers either to Grand Lake Hospice or to Rustic Hope Mission in Russia. Condolences may be sent to Rita's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 5, 2020
