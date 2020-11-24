Rita T. Miller, 98, of St. Marys, died at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Dayton, the daughter of Paul and Alma (Yeager) Hummer.
She married John C. Miller, Jr. on Jan. 4, 1947; he survives in St. Marys.
She is survived by her children: Donald Miller of Columbus, Lawrence (Claire) Miller of Columbus, Steven (Cathy) Miller of Dayton, Jeffrey (Deb) Miller of Dublin, Mary (Carey) Clouner of St. Marys and Donna Miller of Galloway; daughter-in-law, Connie Miller of Virginia; grandchildren: Christopher Miller, Jessica (Anthony) Brazier, Alexandra (Paul) Berning, Alyssa Miller, Evan Miller, Victoria Miller, Olivia Miller, Melinda (Charlie) Burts, Shaun Miller, Casey Miller, Austin Miller, Jamie Miller, Kyle (Cindy) Clouner, Luke (Tasha Moon) Clouner and Ethan (Rachel) Clouner; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Ann (Bill) Beer and and sister-in-law, Alice Hummer.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Miller; her parents and siblings Clara Englebrecht, Robert Hummer, Edward Hummer and Raymond Hummer. Also preceding her in death were Anna Marie Phlipot, Helen Otto and Edward and Patricia Miller.
Rita was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Dayton in 1944. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during WWII.
Rita was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a prolific baker of cookies, cakes, pies and other impromptu sweet treat creations. No pie was complete without whipped topping and no day was complete without dessert served with hot coffee. She knew everyone's favorite dessert and provided each person with an abundance of that dessert for every special occasion. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing many of her children's clothes. She also enjoyed expressing her artistic side with needlework; copper etching, wood burning and stained glass projects which were proudly displayed throughout her home and children's homes. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she spent many hours volunteering her services. She was a 14-year colon cancer survivor.
Rita also assisted her husband, John, in building their two homes and many other miscellaneous construction projects from mixing mortar to holding lumbar ready to be nailed.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, the Rev. Alexander Witt, celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
All visitors to the church are required to wear a mask, in accordance with the mandate of the Ohio Department of Health.
Memorial gifts may be given to either Friends of Holy Rosary School or Tailgate for Cancer.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Rita's funeral arrangements, and condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.