Rita A. Ripploh, 88, of Minster, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Heritage Center in Minster.
She was born Feb. 25, 1932 in Fort Loramie to the late Albert & Ida (Mertz) Gaier.
She married Norbert Ripploh on July 10, 1954 in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie. He preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2010.
She is survived by children: Michael (Susan) Ripploh of Minster, Rebecca Egbert (Bob Schieltz) of Anna, Tina Rohrbach of New Knoxville, Judy (Bruno) Riboni of Granger, Indiana.; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and sister Mary Bernard of Minster.
She was preceded in death by sisters Alberta Barga, Mildred Sherman and Ida Gaier; brothers Paul, Urban, Alfred, Vernon and William Gaier.
Rita was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the choir. She was also a past president for St. Monica Ladies Sodality, a member of the C L of C and Minster band mothers.
Rita graduated in 1950 from Fort Loramie High School and worked at Monarch Machine & Tool.
She volunteered as a canteen worker for the blood mobile and cancer drive for nine years and she also volunteered at Heritage Manor for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa Celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Minster Athletic Boosters and Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults. Condolences may be left at
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 14, 2020