Rita M. Tebbe, 91, of Wapakoneta, died at 8:04 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Pusheta Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Benedict M. and Alma B. (Brown) Steinke, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 16, 1950, she married Lawrence P. Tebbe and he survives.
Other survivors include children: Thomas (Brenda, deceased) Tebbe of Morral, David Tebbe of Gulf Shores, Alabama and Patricia Strong of Hampstead, New Hampshire; four grandchildren: Thomas Tebbe, Teresa Tebbe, Timothy Tebbe and Tony Tebbe; three great-grandchildren: Ryan Tebbe, Taylor Tebbe and Taryn Tebbe; siblings: George (Judy) Steinke of Wapakoneta, Catherine Schmerge of Botkins and Mary Ellen Pauly of Galion; sisters-in-law, Erma Steinke and Jane Steinke, both of Wapakoneta and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred Steinke, Joseph (Christine) Steinke, Francis Steinke; brothers-in-law, George Schmerge and James Pauly and stepmother, Frances J. Meyer Steinke.
A homemaker, Rita worked as a registered nurse, retiring from the Auglaize County Health Department after 21 years of service. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta, and a 1949 graduate of the St. Rita's Hospital School of Nursing, Lima. Rita was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, visited the St. Joseph Parish members while they were in the hospital and nursing homes and managed the food tent at the Fourth of July festival for several years. She was a member of the St. Rita's Nurses Alumni, a board member of the American Cancer Society
and the Auglaize County Visiting Nurses. Rita was also a member of the Ohio Polka Boosters and was an exhibitor at the state and county fairs of farm produce, baked goods and canned goods. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 25 years and was a 26-gallon blood donor. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.